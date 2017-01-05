Winter weather whips up a whirlwind of warnings

Up Next Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Baby, it's cold outside, and that's got things heating up on social media.

What's got everyone's attention is a heavy-duty winter storm and cold front that will be sweeping its way across the US.

Winter Storm Watch: The first storm of 2017 is already here. The fierce wintry weather has already hit the West Coast, killing an 8-year-old girl in Oregon after a tree crashed through her home. It's on track to move across the country, with freezing temperatures land expected to hit the East Coast later this week. The trending topic on Twitter includes people warning of the danger and when they think snow will fall in their regions.

Girl Meets World: It's the end of the line for the spinoff of Disney's "Boy Meets World." Disney said it's canceling "Girl Meets World" after three seasons due to a continued drop in ratings. People on Twitter are voicing their disappointment, pushing for Netflix to save the doomed show and circulating a petition.

Dylann Roof: The convicted killer, who shot to death nine black people in a South Carolina church in 2015, spoke Wednesday to jurors for the first time, saying he has no remorse and that there's nothing wrong with him psychologically. The jury will decide whether he receives the death penalty or a life sentence. Roof's name was trending on Facebook for his opening statement: "I do not regret what I did."

Samsung: The South Korean electronics giant is trending on Facebook for gaming laptops it introduced at CES 2017 in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Samsung's Notebook Odyssey 15 and 17 are the company's first dedicated gaming laptops. They don't have a price or exact release date yet, but you can expect them in the second quarter. On Facebook, people are talking about Samsung's jump into the platform and joking about potential explosions. The wounds from last year's Galaxy Note 7 debacle are still fresh. We got a preview of the laptops, and here's what we think.

