Smart deadbolt maker accidentally locks out its customers

LockState

Thinking of sticking a smart lock on your front door to help automate access into your home? A few hundred customers of a company called LockState might encourage you to think differently.

Those customers -- roughly 500 in total -- recently came home to discover that a botched firmware update had rendered their model LS-6i connected deadbolts inoperable.

"After a software update was sent to your lock, it failed to reconnect to our web service making a remote fix impossible," Lockstate CEO Nolan Mondrow explained in an email to customers.

Mondrow went on to offer the affected customers one of two solutions. They can tear the lock out and mail it to LockState HQ to be fixed and returned within a week, or they can wait two weeks for LockState to ship them a replacement lock. Either way, they're breaking out the screwdriver and ripping the lock out of their door. That might be somewhat cathartic at this point, but waiting a week or more without a lock on your door is obviously a big problem.

To make matters worse, LockState is a member of Airbnb Host Assist, a collection of partners for the home sharing service aimed at helping people rent out their living spaces. Sure enough, about 200 of those affected customers are reportedly Airbnb hosts, some of whom may have had to alter or cancel incoming reservations during peak vacation season.

In addition to fixing and replacing the busted deadbolts, LockState is offering affected customers a year of free access to the LockState Connect Portal, the cloud-based subscription service that's supposed to keep these smart locks operational.

"We hope that you will give us a chance to regain your trust," Mondrow says.

The incident shines a spotlight on concerns over the security -- and reliability -- of the so-called Internet of Things and the skyrocketing number of app-enabled gadgets and gizmos vying for a place in our homes. With more and more of the devices we use every day becoming dependent on the cloud to function, the pressure is on manufacturers to ensure safe, smooth operations that users can count on. That's no easy task given wild variables like internet speeds, competing smart home platforms, and the variety of different smart phones and other devices people use to control everything.

At any rate, if you're still thinking about getting a smart lock, consider getting one that still accepts a key.