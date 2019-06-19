Slack reference price set at $26 per share

S3studio / Getty Images

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday said it's set a reference price for shares of Slack at $26 each. The messaging startup is expected to begin trading publicly on the stock exchange Thursday under the ticket symbol WORK in a direct listing.

A direct listing is different from an IPO in that only existing shares owned by employees and investors are sold, without the involvement of underwriters. The reference price doesn't reflect the shares' offering price or opening public price, but instead a point of reference for investors. A designated market maker will determine the price based on comparing the ranges of buy and sell orders.

Slack was reportedly valued at $7 billion in 2018, according to CNBC, and has more than 10 million daily active users. The chat platform, which filed confidential plans to go public with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in February, expects its annual revenue for this year to be $500 million.

Slack representatives declined to comment.