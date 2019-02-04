Slack files confidential IPO plans with SEC

Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images

Slack filed confidential plans to go public with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the messaging platform said Monday, as it indicated it would try to list its shares shortly after the review process is completed.

The chat platform was reportedly valued at $7 billion in 2018, according to CNBC, and has more than 10 million daily active users.

If all goes as planned, 2019 will be a year of tech IPOs. Silicon Valley companies including Airbnb, Pinterest and Palantir are expected to issue initial public offerings, along with ride-hailing rivals Uber and Lyft.

Slack declined to comment beyond its statement.