I don't know whether to be happy with Amazon or angry. See, I've been eyeballing the Echo Show 8 smart display since it was announced back in September. Of course, I wasn't about to pay the $130 list price, not when Black Friday sales were just around the corner. And, sure enough, the Echo Show 8 dipped to $100 ahead of Black Friday, then went as low as $80 until just a couple days ago. (As of yesterday, it was back up to $100.)

And, now, this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Echo Show 8 and a 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for $79.99. You can choose from any of the four available Dot colors, but note that Amazon currently shows an in-stock date of Dec. 20. So you should receive these in time for Christmas, but there's always a chance you might not.

So, basically, this is a return to Black Friday pricing on the Echo Show 8, plus a free Echo Dot for good measure. The latter is, unsurprisingly, the version without the clock. Even so, CNET really likes the Echo Dot, which sounds good for its size, pairs easily with larger, better speakers and performs all the usual amazing Alexa tricks.

As for the Echo Show 8, it's "hands-down the best Amazon smart display, period." (Read the Echo Show 8 review for more details.) And that was based, of course, on the $130 list price.

That's a price you should never pay, by the way. Amazon gear goes on sale all the time, even when it's not Black Friday or pre-Christmas or Prime Day.

This deal, though -- it's truly one of the best smart-home bundles I've ever seen. Don't need another Dot? You could probably turn around and sell it for $25-30 and net an even lower cost on the Echo Show 8. Either way, huge win.

Your thoughts?

