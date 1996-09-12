Short: The Gist entertainment guide launched

Gist Communications launched The Gist, an online entertainment guide which combines TV1, a personalized TV listing service, with daily reviews of TV shows, Web sites, home entertainment hardware, and new technology. Users can create a personalized viewing guide, listen to audio bites from their favorite stars, and find out about upcoming specials.
