CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

Short: The Gist entertainment guide launched

Gist Communications launched The Gist, an online entertainment guide which combines TV1, a personalized TV listing service, with daily reviews of TV shows, Web sites, home entertainment hardware, and new technology. Users can create a personalized viewing guide, listen to audio bites from their favorite stars, and find out about upcoming specials.

Gist Communications launched The Gist, an online entertainment guide which combines TV1, a personalized TV listing service, with daily reviews of TV shows, Web sites, home entertainment hardware, and new technology. Users can create a personalized viewing guide, listen to audio bites from their favorite stars, and find out about upcoming specials.
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real