Internet

Short Take: W3C recommends XML document tools

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) recommended Extensible Stylesheet Language Transformations (XSLT) and Extensible Markup Language Path Language (XPath), two specifications that will help Web developers style documents written in XML. XSLT converts XML data into new XML documents. XPath lets XSLT choose specific parts of an XML document to convert.

