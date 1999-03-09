Short Take: Songs.com, MusicMatch to offer MP3 subscription service

Internet music provider Songs.com and music software firm MusicMatch have paired to offer a digital audio subscription service. Users will have access to more than 25 songs in the MP3 format from three to five artists for $4.99 per month.
