Send cooking instructions to your GE oven through this recipe app

A new partnership will let you find recipes on a mobile app and send commands to your oven to cook the dish you choose.

You can now control Wi-Fi-connected ovens from GE Appliances through the Drop Recipes app, GE and Drop announced today ahead of CES in Las Vegas. For example, if you see a roast chicken recipe in the app that calls for you to preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (177 degrees Celsius), you can send that temperature setting straight to your oven, which will then start to preheat.

You can access the integration today if you have a GE connected oven and the Drop app, which is only available for iOS.

Drop stepped into smart kitchen technology with 2014's Drop smart kitchen scale, which connects to an iOS app that guides you step by step through a recipe based on the weight of ingredients. Drop has since shifted focus to its software and began to partner with manufacturers to integrate the Drop platform into appliances. In 2015, Drop provided the software for Bosch's European line of Series 8 ovens that adjust the oven's cook times, temperature and humidity levels via Wi-Fi.

This is also an ambitious move for GE, a company that is pairing with smart home platforms to bring more Internet of Things technology to kitchen appliances. The company announced today that its connected ovens will also work with the Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm. GE has also created a skill for the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant to bring voice controls to some of its ovens.