As government and businesses step up measures to control the coronavirus, more and more of us are finding ourselves working from home rather than mixing it up with co-workers. But we still need to communicate, and that means conference and video calls. Yes, it's adorable when a puppy darts into view, but it's also distracting when there's so much background noise that no one can understand what's being said. One solution: Krisp is an AI-powered noise-cancellation technology that can virtually eliminate those kinds of noises. And while Krisp is a paid program, in response to the coronavirus, the developers of Krisp have introduced a free tier of service.
Ordinarily, Krisp Pro costs $3.33 per month and applies its AI-powered noise reduction filter to both incoming and outgoing audio for virtually any communication app, including Zoom, Skype, Slack, TeamSpeak and others. I tried Krisp and color me impressed -- it set up easily and dramatically improved the sound of my audio, virtually eliminating music that was blasting just a few feet away as well as a horrific din of Los Angeles street noise right outside my window. Honestly, it's remarkable what AI can do these days.
Inspired by a handful of other tech companies that have opted to help everyone through these challenging times, Krisp has rolled out a free tier that gives you up to 120 minutes of usage each week. Just install the app, and you'll get immediate access to the free version.
And it gets better: If you're a student, teacher, government employee or hospital worker, Krisp Pro is free to use for the next six months -- that means there are no 120-minute weekly time limit restrictions. If you think you qualify for a free Krisp Pro subscription, send an email from your work or school email address to support@krisp.ai and put "COVID-19" in the subject line. After verifying that you qualify, Krisp will give you or your organization a license for the next six months.
A sincere kudos to Krisp for this. And while cleaner conference call audio won't cure the coronavirus, it can make the challenges of working remotely during this trying time a little bit easier. And that's a good thing for everyone.
Self-quarantining? Eliminate background noise from conference calls with Krisp for free
