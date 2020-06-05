Save $51 on the Nixplay Seed Wi-Fi digital photo frame

Nixplay

This is a very weird time to be writing about deals. It seems trivial in comparison with what's happening across the country right now. I'll simply say that Father's Day is coming, and if you're looking for something special to give Dad, I think this is a great choice. Plus, it's notably on sale for the second-lowest price ever. (The only time it was cheaper was during last year's holiday season.)

Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That's $51 off the regular price.

I've written about these many times; they're among my favorite products. Instead of looking at the same framed photo, you get to look at thousands in a never-ending slideshow. It's such a great way to actually do something with all those photos you snap with your phone. And if you're giving this as a gift, it's great way to share new photos: You can just email them right to the frame.

The Seed can also slurp up pix from the likes of Facebook, Instagram and Google Photos. Because it's connected to Wi-Fi, you don't have to manually copy photos from a flash drive or memory card, as with photo frames of yesteryear.

This particular model works in either portrait or landscape mode; its cleverly designed power cord doubles as an adjustable stand. It has a motion sensor that turns the screen off to save power. Best of all: No monthly fee or any kind of subscription requirement. Buy it once and you're done.

Could you use, say, an Amazon Fire tablet as a dedicated photo frame? You could, but it would lack a number of key features. The joy of these things is being able to quickly and easily add new photos, and do so from afar.

So get one for Dad or get one for yourself. Either way, it's a purchase you won't regret.

Rent Just Mercy on Amazon or Google Play for free

Warner Bros.

Just Mercy is the 2019 legal drama starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. It's based on the true story of Walter McMillian, who appeals his murder conviction with the help of a young defense attorney. For a limited time, you can rent Just Mercy free on Amazon. It's available free on Google Play as well.

The film is rated PG-13. It has a 4.8-star average rating (out of 5) from over 2,000 Amazon customers and a 4.5 at Google Play. Foxx was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance.

I haven't seen it yet, but it's in my queue. Sounds like a great movie, and also an important one.

