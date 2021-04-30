Save $360 on a Surface Pro with weekend deals from Best Buy

It seems that Best Buy has a blowout 3-day sale more or less every weekend. But even during weeks when there are no advertised 3-day sale, there are still deals to be had. This weekend, for example, there are a bunch of discounts on electronics as diverse as convertible tablets, TVs, routers and smartwatches. We pulled together some of the more interesting-looking deals and assembled them for you here. With the usual caveat that "while supplies last," these prices should be good though Sunday.

Microsoft This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet originally sold for $959 and is now on sale for $599. It comes equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. With an optional keyboard cover, it does double duty as a tablet or laptop. You can also configure this model with a different processor and larger storage right on the product page.

LG LG's NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV usually sells for $1,000 in the 65-inch screen size. Right now you can save $100. It features local dimming zones for deep blacks and high contrast along with Active HDR, a Filmmaker Mode that replicates the saturation and brightness of the cinema. The smart TV is supplies by LG's webOS and supports AirPlay 2 and Apple Homekit.

Samsung This 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is equipped with LTE for phone-free connectivity away from home and originally cost $480. It's now on sale for $330. It includes SpO2m VO2 Max and heart rate monitoring, oodles of health and fitness features and an all-day battery life.

Samsung The 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 originally sold for $270 and is currently on sale for $200 during this weekend Best Buy sale. The 44mm pink gold model has superb fitness, health and sleep monitoring and an easy-to-read AMOLED display.

Netgear Netgear's Nighthawk AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 router sells for $300 and is currently on sale for $250. It can reach speeds of 5.4Gbps (that's 4.8Gbps and 600Mbps combined across it's two bands). it also features 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connectivity.

