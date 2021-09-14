Save 20% on PlexPass Lifetime subscription today

You can't stream everything from Netflix and Disney Plus. There are some things in personal collections or available through public services that just aren't available to pay for in a digital formal, or they're behind a sixth or seventh service that is just too expensive. The solution for many people is Plex, which offers the ability to build your own library and stream it to your other gadgets no matter where you are.

Plex is free, but there are a few features you can pay extra for that really improve the experience. You can pay the standard $5 monthly for these PlexPass features, or you can buy a $120 lifetime subscription. If the one-time fee is more your style, today you can score it for only $95 (the equivalent of 19 months) if you use the code PLEXLIKEAPRO at checkout.

While there are a number of great features included in PlexPass, like streaming live TV and the ability to set bandwidth caps and enable hardware encoding of higher quality video files, the most important feature by far is the ability to download your videos. Just like downloading a season of a TV show to your tablet on Netflix so you can watch it when you're on an airplane, PlexPass allows you to download things from your Plex server to whatever gadget you're currently using.

to see what you're getting, but remember that paying this discounted amount gets you all of these features for life instead of having to pay monthly.