Let the Roborock S5 sweep and mop your floors for $416 (save $154)

I recently remodeled my basement, and the resulting layer of dust and other detritus made it the perfect testing ground for the Roborock S5 -- a robot vacuum that can also mop.

It did a great job overall, which is why I'm excited to share this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Roborock S5 for $416 when you apply promo code roborock at checkout.

That's for the glossy white model. The code should also work for the one with rose-gold trim.

I've owned early-generation Roombas and late-model Ecovacs. The S5 is my favorite robot sweeper to date. That's in part because it's just plain prettier -- why are so many robo-vacs that ugly matte-black color? -- and in part because it seems smarter and more efficient than others I've tried.

The companion app, for example, gives you lots of cleaning options; you can set up virtual barriers, no-go zones, go-only zones and so on. All that's possible thanks to the S5's laser-mapping skills, which also allow it to clean in an orderly pattern, rather than just randomly bumping all over the place.

The S5 has a sizable battery, one that's good for around 2.5 hours of cleaning, according to Roborock. That comes at the expense of the dust bin, which is on the smaller side. Similarly, the water tank nets you only about 30 minutes' worth of mopping before needing to be refilled. (Thankfully, that was enough time to completely cover my basement, which is about 800 square feet.)

CNET hasn't reviewed the S5, but I'll steer you over to Matthew Miller's review at ZDNet. Verdict: "A great performer at a price that is reasonable given its power, efficiency, and utility." And that was based on a then-$464 Amazon price. (It's currently $570.) Speaking of Amazon, some 300 customers collectively rated the robot 4.5 stars out of 5.

So, yeah, you may not know the Roborock brand, but in my estimation this is every bit as good as some of the latest Roombas -- with a much lower price.

Free camera and save 15% on a SimpliSafe security system

In recent years, SimpliSafe has become synonymous with DIY home security. It's also known for offering one of the most affordable monitored security systems you can get.

Chris Monroe

For a limited time, it's even more affordable: You can save 15% on any SimpliSafe system and get a free camera. The latter is worth $99 all by itself.

What's nice about SimpliSafe is that you can choose from a variety of bundles -- each consisting of various types and numbers of sensors -- or build your own based on what you need. From there you can easily expand the system.

At a bare minimum, you'll need the SimpliSafe Base Station and Wireless Keypad, which together cost $185. Alternately, you can start with the Foundation Package ($195.47 after discount), which includes those two items, an entry sensor and a motion sensor.

Next, choose a monitoring package, which is based on a cellular connection -- meaning no landline or Wi-Fi required. These run 50 cents per day for Standard monitoring or 83 cents for the much more robust Interactive option.

Read CNET's extremely favorable SimpliSafe review to learn more about the product and service. Likewise, check out CNET's roundup of the best home security systems for 2019.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.