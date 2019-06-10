Samsung's $400 CRG5 brings 240Hz, G-Sync compatibility to 27-inch curved monitor

Samsung

Samsung's CRG5 isn't the first 240Hz 1080p monitor, the first G-Sync-compatible model or the first 27-inch curved, but it might be the first with all of those, with a VA panel instead of TN to boot. The $400 monitor debuted at this year's E3 gaming show and is slated to ship in July. (Directly converted, its price is about £315 and AU$575.)

As a reminder, G-Sync Compatible means that a display has Nvidia-approved adaptive-refresh quality -- think of it as a top-tier of AMD FreeSync 2 monitors -- but since it doesn't require extra G-Sync hardware in the monitor it can be much cheaper. Samsung has long been a major FreeSync partner for AMD.

The high 240Hz refresh rate delivers smoother gameplay -- it really did when I tried it -- plus a broader latitude for synchronizing with your frame rates and thus avoid artifacts like tearing. That too, looked good.

TN (twisted nematic) LCD panels still have the fastest response times, which is why they still dominate in esports; this model's 4ms gray-to-gray VA (vertical alignment) panel is more in line with noncompetitive gaming performance, but VA does deliver better color and viewing angles than TN.

Other specs include:

1 x DisplayPort 1.2

2 x HDMI 2.0



Headphone jack



Brightness: 300 nits