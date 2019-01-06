Samsung Notebook Odyssey goes for gaming glory at CES 2019

Samsung

Samsung's new high-end gaming laptop might just be a contender against other mainstream models from Dell, Lenovo and Acer.

The Notebook Odyssey was announced alongside Nvidia's latest mobile graphics cards and will feature the GeForce RTX 2080 GPU paired with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor. Performance wasn't the big issue with Samsung's last Odyssey, though, it was the design and display.

To that end, Samsung started fresh with an all-metal chassis and a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1,920x1,080-pixel display with Nvidia G-Sync support to help control tearing during game play. The display is raised up from the slim body and has thin bezels on three sides so you're looking at more screen in a smaller frame.

Samsung says the laptop has a new cooling system, too, with five heat pipes (up from two on the last model) and more blades on the system fans. A handful of gaming-related software features are included as well, such as a Black Equalizer that will help you spot enemies that might be concealed in shadows.

The Notebook Odyssey will be available in the US in early 2019. Samsung says it'll be on the CES show floor so hopefully we'll be able to spend some time with one soon.

