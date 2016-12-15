Bluetooth 5 rumors on Samsung Galaxy S8 stir social media

Photo by CNET

Rumors of the first phone with next-gen Bluetooth have social media buzzing about the potential of the new wireless feature.

On Twitter, "verification questions" are trending, with people using polls to "verify" whether people are really from a certain region. Luckily, it's a joke -- no one is looking to kick you out if you answer wrong.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what is trending on Thursday:

Samsung Galaxy S8: When the wireless-tech folks announced last week that Bluetooth 5 is ready to go, the topic quickly jumped to one of the top trending discussions on Facebook. Now more than 1 million people are talking about it again, with rumors that the expected Samsung Galaxy S8 could become the first phone to feature more-advanced Bluetooth. The updates would mean faster connections and a much greater wireless range. That could be especially helpful, considering there are also rumors that the Galaxy S8 won't have a headphone jack, either.

Verification Questions: Are you really from New York? Then you should have no problem answering what a handball court is. Quizzes like these popped up overnight on Twitter for different areas, like New York, Philadelphia and the Bay Area. They're like an interactive version of those "You Know You're From ... When" emails you used to get. The answers all test your knowledge of the slang and culture of the area. Don't say you're from New York if you distinguish train lines by their color, B.

Unite for America: The push for Electoral College voters to defect from President-elect Donald Trump continues on Twitter. A campaign called Unite for America put out a video on Wednesday urging action by the 37 Republican electors needed to vote against Trump to prevent him from becoming the president. The clip on YouTube received more than 17,000 thumbs down and about 1,900 thumbs up. It's gaining traction on Twitter, where users are urging the electors to vote against Trump. His supporters are still furious about this.

CYGNSS: Second time's the charm. Remember the postponed launch of the Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System that was trending on Twitter on Monday? NASA tried again on Thursday morning. This time the launch worked and was again trending on social media again. The unique mission featured a Pegasus rocket attached to an L-1011 plane that then blasted off at 39,000 feet in the air. The rocket is carrying eight microsatellites that will use GPS technology to track wind speeds and track hurricanes.

Amazon Echo: Both Amazon's voice assistant and the Wynn Las Vegas were trending on Facebook after the hotel decided to put an Alexa smart device in every room. The addition essentially transforms your hotel room into a mini smart home, letting you control the blinds, lights and TV with your voice. It's expected to be installed in all 4,748 rooms by summer. A few Facebook users are worried that "what happens in Vegas" might not stay in Vegas anymore if the Echo is listening.

