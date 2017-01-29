Netflix shows get top nods at 2017 SAG Awards

Up Next Meet Jon Hamm, the hologram (aka the holohamm)

Netflix had a big night Sunday at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor acting achievements in film and television.

After reigning for online TV at the Golden Globes earlier this month, "The Crown" once again got the royal awards treatment. Star Claire Foy took top acting honors for her turn as a young Queen Elizabeth II, while her co-star John Lithgow won best actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Winston Churchill.

Enlarge Image Netflix

The kids from Netflix summer hit "Stranger Things" walked away with the statue for ensemble in a drama series. Earlier, they took the stage in Los Angeles to present the award for comedy ensemble to the cast of another Netflix offering, "Orange is the New Black." This year marked the third consecutive win for the series in that category.

Nicole Kidman presented the final award of the night to the cast of "Hidden Figures," which won for ensemble in a motion picture, besting "Moonlight," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Fences."

Speaking for the cast, Taraji P. Henson saluted the African-American women at the center of the film. The three math geeks worked for NASA in the 1960s and helped calculate the flight trajectories necessary to put John Glenn into orbit.

"This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and come together as a human race," said Henson, who co-starred with Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe. "We win. Love wins every time."

Scroll past the gallery for a complete list of this year's SAG winners.

71 Every geek movie we're excited about in 2017

Film

Cast in a motion picture:

"Hidden Figures"

Female actor in a leading role:

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Male actor in a leading role:

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Female actor in a supporting role:

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Male actor in a supporting role:

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Stunt ensemble in a motion picture:

"Hacksaw Ridge"

40 40 sci-fi, fantasy and geek-tastic TV shows for 2017

Television

Female actor in a comedy series:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Male actor in a comedy series:

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Ensemble in a comedy series:

"Orange is the New Black"

Female actor in a drama series:

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Male actor in a drama series:

John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Ensemble in a drama series:

"Stranger Things"

Female actor in a television movie or miniseries:

Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Male actor in a television movie or miniseries:



Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"

Stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series:

"Game of Thrones"

Lifetime achievement award:

Lily Tomlin



