'The Crown' reigns for online TV at Sunday's Golden Globes

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, which aired Sunday, further proved online shows have truly arrived.

While traditional shows and movies still dominated -- theatrical release "La La Land" claimed a record seven awards -- original streaming shows definitely made their presence known.

The non-traditional shows made their mark right from the start, with Netflix drama "Stranger Things" earning a prime position in host Jimmy Fallon's opening number. (Barb lives!)

Netflix stunner "The Crown," about Queen Elizabeth II's early years, received a royal welcome. Star Claire Foy, who plays the queen, won the Golden Globe for outstanding actress in a television drama, and the show won for outstanding television drama.

Naturally, Foy thanked the 90-year-old monarch she portrays.

"(Queen Elizabeth) has been at the center of the world for the last 63 years," Foy said. "I think the world could do with a few more women at the center of it."

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attended the awards ceremony, as Amazon Studios shows received five TV nominations, winning the best-actor award early on for Billy Bob Thornton's performance as a comeback-seeking lawyer in "Goliath."

Bezos and his package-delivering powerhouse of a company were the target of one of Fallon's opening-monologue jokes.

"(Bezos) actually arrived yesterday, but there was no one around to sign for him," Fallon cracked.

Casey Affleck also thanked Bezos and Amazon when he won the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for "Manchester By the Sea," an Amazon-backed theatrical film.

Science fiction and fantasy films and shows peppered the evening, beginning with that opening production, a spoof of the "La La Land" opening musical number. Among the stars taking part were "Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington mocking the death drama surrounding his character Jon Snow, and Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores from "Westworld," who obligingly shut down, as her character's animatronic host does on the show.

Fans of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" saw two of that film's stars reunited on stage as Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso) and Diego Luna (Cassian Andor) presented the award for best screenplay to "La La Land" writer Damien Chazelle.

And Star Wars princess Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress and singer Debbie Reynolds, who both died in late December, were honored in a special clip montage set to the two of them singing together. Cecil B. DeMille lifetime-achievement award winner Meryl Streep also cited her friend Fisher, recalling that the actress once told her, "Take your broken heart, make it into art."

Two superheroes presented an award, as Chris Hemsworth of "Thor" and Gal Gadot of "Wonder Woman" bestowed the best foreign-language film award to France's "Elle."