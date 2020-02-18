Ryobi

You're not an adult until you have an inflator in the garage that you can use to pump up tires, soccer balls and other random inflatables. If you're still hand-pumping or carting your stuff to the gas station, I've got a deal that's about to make your life significantly more convenient. Right now, Home Depot has a Ryobi P737D cordless power inflator bundle for $69. You get the inflator, a 2.0-Ah battery and charger for 30% off the regular price of $99.

This pistol grip inflator can tackle inflatables up to 150 psi, and it has a digital display for accurate pressure. It also lets you get into tight spaces and inconvenient corners, thanks to a 20-inch inflation hose. But my favorite feature is simply that this inflator is part of the Ryobi One Plus family of tools -- the battery and charger are interchangeable with all the other gadgets in the Ryobi lineup, including drills, saws, sanders, and countless other gadgets. I have my share of Ryobi tools, and I love the fact that the batteries are completely cross-compatible and swappable.

What's your take on power inflator tools? Personally, I find them genuinely indispensable, but I know not everyone agrees -- in fact, I thought pretty much everyone owned one until Cheapskate Rick mentioned that he does not. So, an essential or a luxury? Sound off in the comments, and please let me know if you agree with me or Rick.

