Rudy Giuliani accuses Twitter of anti-Trump conspiracy (but he just made a typo)

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Social media might not be the place to find perfect spelling or grammar, but one little typo has given former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani a massive headache.

The conservative politician and commentator jumped on Twitter on Saturday to take a swipe at special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation of possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. The only problem? That lax attitude toward spaces can also automatically turn your text into a hyperlink.

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

An enterprising Twitter user saw the mistake and registered the domain, turning the inadvertent G-20.in URL/typo into a website with a simple message: "Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country." The WhoIs record for the domain name is listed as an organisation called Pixel Riot, a small web design company based in Atlanta.

But late Tuesday, the former mayor and one-time Trump designate on cybersecurity issues noticed the mistake and showed his cybersecurity knowledge to be lacking.

An innocent typo and a speedy prank from a cybersquatter? Not quite. According to Giuliani, this was Twitter potentially being "cardcarrying anti-Trumpers" and letting users "invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message."

Twitter allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message. The same thing-period no space-occurred later and it didn’t happen. Don’t tell me they are not committed cardcarrying anti-Trumpers. Time Magazine also may fit that description. FAIRNESS PLEASE — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2018

The response was swift.

Oh, sweetie. Bless your heart. — DedeRetiredTeacher (@retiredtxteach) December 5, 2018

Rudy, maybe you should ask one of your grandkids how links work? — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 5, 2018

Did you try unplugging it then plugging it back in? — Rani Molla (@ranimolla) December 5, 2018

As of Wednesday night, both Giuliani's tweets and the G-20.in splash page were still up.

Giuliani and Pixel Riot didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

The Honeymoon Is Over: Everything you need to know about why tech is under Washington's microscope.