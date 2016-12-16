'Rogue One' captures the heart of the Twitterverse

Photo by CNET

If you're on social media, chances are you're chatting about "Rogue One." The latest Star Wars flick is trending hard on Facebook and Twitter.

Also on Facebook, people are chatting about President Obama's and Hillary Clinton's remarks on Russia's cyberattacks and the 2016 election.

Social Cues is our guide on what's trending across social media. Here's what people are talking about on Friday:

Rogue One: The reviews are in on social media, and "Rogue One" is a hit. The Star Wars prequel, which opened Thursday night, is getting rave reviews on Twitter and Facebook, with people calling the flick "terrific" with a strong finish. Still, at least one person found the lack of jedi ... disturbing. If you want to avoid any chances of spoilers on social media, check out CNET's spoiler-free review.

Hillary Clinton/ Barack Obama: Both the former secretary of state and the president have spoken out against Russia for cyberattacks that affected the US election. Obama has promised to "take action" against Russia for the hacks and said he's spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin directly about his decision. Clinton commented on the hacks and said they came from Putin's disdain for her during her time as secretary of state.

Kid Cudi: The "Man on the Moon" rapper on Friday released a new album, "Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin'." The artist was trending on Twitter with positive reviews for his latest release. People are also pointing out a Cudi quirk, calling him a "humming legend" and noting that the new album is 19 tracks of him humming.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7: It's yet another nail in the coffin for Samsung's charred Galaxy Note 7. Verizon has joined fellow carriers in helping to kill off the dangerous devices, planning to push out an update on January 5, to render them useless. Last week, Verizon said it wouldn't do so, when Samsung ramped up its efforts to extinguish the Note 7 line following fires caused by overheating and explosions. Verizon's decision was trending on Facebook, as people shared the news with friends out there who still have the Note 7 -- which, if you do, good luck.

#2017Predictions: With such an unpredictable 2016, all bets are off for next year. The trending hashtag offers guesses for what's to come in 2017, like more celebrity deaths or, well, the end of the world. If you're a cynic like me, you say the same thing I do every year on December 31: "I'm so glad this year is finally over."

