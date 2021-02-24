Ring's new Video Doorbell Pro 2 will have a built-in radar

Ring

In the age of $20 smart cameras and $60 video doorbells, it might seem surprising to see a new doorbell cam debut with a $250 price tag. But that's exactly how much Ring's new Video Doorbell Pro 2 costs -- and the price will net you a slew of impressive features, from 3D radar to 1536p resolution, wide- (and tall-) angle video. This new Ring doorbell is a luxury item, and one with ambition to spare. Whether it lives up to its potential remains to be seen.

The new Video Doorbell Pro 2 follows in the footsteps of the Video Doorbell Pro, which launched back in 2017 with the same high price tag (though that was a little more par for the course back then). That device was solid, if a bit run-of-the-mill. Its small design was a nice step forward, though.

Unlike its predecessor, this new Doorbell Pro 2 boasts some genuinely interesting features. The radar, for instance, will allow users to track the motion of a person approaching the door in more detail, setting physical thresholds such as the edge of the front yard, to determine whether an object is worth a notification or not. Then it will provide a bird's eye-view of the yard, with a dotted line showing the path of the person. It's a helpful feature if, for instance, you're worried about someone casing the house.

The video brings a less interesting but no less welcome upgrade: The resolution is higher than any other Ring doorbells, and higher than most competitors. In addition, users will be able to see all the way down to the doorstep, meaning packages left right next to the door will no longer be out of sight. While this isn't new -- the $150 Arlo Video Doorbell has an aspect ratio that allows you to see packages left beside the door -- it's a feature more video doorbells should have.

An array microphone will also help diminish sound distortion, and the Doorbell Pro 2 will also benefit from Ring's most recent updates -- like end-to-end video encryption and Smart Responses with Alexa.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 will be available to preorder starting today, and will ship beginning March 31, 2021.