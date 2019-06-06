Ring puts suspected thief in Facebook sponsored ads

Robert Rodriguez

Ring has used a sponsored video on Facebook feeds to show footage of a suspected theft attempt in California.

The footage, captured on the doorbell camera and shared via Ring's Neighbors app, asks anyone with knowledge of the suspect to contact Mountain View Police Department.

"Mountain View and vicinity: do you recognize this woman?" asks the video, spotted earlier by Vice. "This video was shared by your neighbor on the Neighbors app."

The video shows a woman attempting to open a locked car.

The description beneath the idea adds: "On May 22, this woman was caught on camera breaking into a vehicle at a Mountain View home near Castro St and Miramonte Ave ... please share this post, so we can all stay alert."

As of time of publication, the video had 13,274 views, and had been shared 108 times.

Amazon's Ring is also being used to help law enforcement to build a surveillance network, with police departments across the nation offering free or discounted doorbells to citizens.

In some areas, recipients of the subsidized or free Ring doorbells are expected to hand over footage to police when requested.

On Tuesday, Ring said it would start stepping in.

"Ring customers are in control of their videos, when they decide to share them and whether or not they want to purchase a recording plan," Ring said in a statement this week.

"Ring does not support programs that require recipients to subscribe to a recording plan or that footage from Ring devices be shared as a condition for receiving a donated device. We are actively working with partners to ensure this is reflected in their programs."