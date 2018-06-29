Rihanna and 'Ninja' among Time's most influential people on the Internet

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Time magazine on Thursday put out its list of the 25 most influential people on the internet, full of celebrities, musicians and other people we all obsess about online.

Some got on the list for the positive influence, such as Charlotte and Dave Willner, who raised over $18 million on Facebook to help reunite separated immigrant families. Also on the list is Naomi Watanabe, a comedian and plus-size fashion designer who has challenged Japan's sizeism, according to Vogue.

Some on Time's list attracted negative attention on the internet. Logan Paul's video of an apparent suicide in the Aokigahara forest in Japan was widely criticized, and YouTube suspended ads on his vlogs in February. Kanye West's return to Twitter in April took an unexpected turn when he openly supported President Donald Trump and conservative commentator Candace Owens, who showed disapproval for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Others include Tyler Blevins "Ninja," who played the video game Fortnite with Drake on Twitch, and Rihanna who blasted Snapchat for allowing a controversial ad on its platform that asked users if they'd rather "Slap Rihanna" or "Punch Chris Brown."

The complete list is available on Time Magazine.