Alexa could pick up your next customer service call

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The next time you call an insurance company to complain, you might hear a familiar voice on the phone.

Amazon Web Services might soon sell its virtual assistant Alexa -- best known as the voice in the Amazon Echo always-listening speaker -- as a cloud based service to retail call centers. Alexa will respond to questions over the phone or via text, and AWS has started pitching the service to insurance providers and health care companies, according to a report from The Information.

The Information's story is based on an unnamed source, but if true, Alexa and Amazon will help improve the technology of automation in customer contact centers. The Information's report also details that the package will include two developers tools -- called Lex and Polly -- allowing retail customers to build apps that'll also be able to conversationally help customers.

Since Alexa isn't as conversational as the Google Assistant built into the Google Home, this service could also hint at Amazon's efforts to improve Alexa's contextual awareness. Amazon did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.