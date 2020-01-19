Remote-control your stuff with this four-pack of 16-amp smart plugs for $18

Gosund

Last week, I wrote about a deal on Gosund smart plugs on Amazon. With a four-pack of the cheery, round plugs priced at $24, that comes out to $6 per plug. (The original Gosund smart plug deal is still going through Jan. 21, by the way.) But here's an even better deal on a different set of Gosund smart plugs: Now though the end of the month, you can get a four-pack of Gosund 6-amp Wi-Fi smart plugs for $18 when you apply discount code JQJWJJAR at checkout. If you want me to do the math for you, that's 40% off the regular price of $30 and works out to about $4.50 per plug.

So how are these different from the $24 smart plugs? They're shaped a little bit smarter, for starters -- narrow and pill-shaped, you can easily stack two of them at a standard outlet and they won't interfere with each other. They also support high-amp appliances, rated for 16 amps (most smart plugs top out at 10 amps).

Otherwise, they're basically the same; they work with the Gosund mobile app as well as Alexa and Google Home, and they connect to your Wi-Fi network, so there's no need for any intermediate smart home hub.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.