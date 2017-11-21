Reddit sees red over proposed net neutrality changes

Screenshot by Claire Reilly/CNET

The FCC's chief has dubbed it a "failed" attempt at "micromanaging the internet." Digital civil liberties activists call it a principle that must be upheld.

Now, Reddit has weighed in on net neutrality, and they're seeing red.

Net neutrality is the principle that all internet traffic should be treated equally and that internet service providers can't prioritise their content over competitors'.

But this week, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai revealed his plan for a full repeal of the Obama-era regulations. The move has been seen as a big win for broadband and wireless companies, but digital rights groups say it could open the door to internet providers dictating how their users access the internet.

And those internet users are firing up.

Reddit's homepage, the so-called "front page of the internet," was painted with crimson on Tuesday night as dozens of sub-reddits lit up the social network, all linking to the same thing: the pro-net neutrality website called Battle for the Net.

Backed by digital rights groups Free Press, Demand Progress and Fight for the Future, Battle for the Net gives visitors a direct link to call and lobby their local Congress member over net neutrality.

"This is your last chance to stop ISPs from messing up your Internet," the site reads.

The site has been upvoted on popular sub-reddits like r/books, r/NYKnicks and even r/NASCAR upwards of 20,000 times each.

It's not the first time issues around net neutrality have made their way onto Reddit -- the site is often a hotbed of discussion around issues to do with regulation of technology and the internet -- but this week's moves by the FCC has galvanised users.

After all, any time you mobilise book lovers and NASCAR fans into the same movement, you know it must be big.