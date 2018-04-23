Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

Razer really wants you to start using its new Game Store and it just put up $61 million to help make that happen.

The gaming hardware company announced plans (PDF) on Monday to buy MOL Global, which runs one of the largest e-payments networks in Southeast Asia. MOL also has a big virtual credits business and, once it merges with Razer's zGold virtual credits business, will create one of the world's largest virtual credits platforms for gamers.

Razer already owned 34.9 percent of MOL Global, which it purchased last June. The $61 million purchase is for the remaining 65.1 percent of the company. The merger will help accelerate Razer's gamer-focused ecosystem as well as move Razer into a new business category: e-payments.

The move comes at a time when gaming is surging in Southeast Asia and is currently the fastest growing region for esports. Razer plans to build on MOL Global's Southeast Asia presence and network to speed up growth of its existing hardware, software and services in the region.