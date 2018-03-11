Up close with the Razer Core v2

CNET también está disponible en español.

Razer Core v2

For $500, £470 or AU$750, the Razer Core v2 isn't cheap. But this black aluminum box can turn a thin laptop into a gaming beast, just by plugging in a single cable.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Just slide out the tray... 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
...and add the powerful Nvidia or AMD graphics card of your choice. The Core can fit (and power) practically any dual-slot GPU, with its built-in 500W power supply and twin 8-pin PCI-E power connectors.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Here's another look at the power supply -- and underneath, Razer's special release lever to help you quickly pop out the GPU if you want to swap it for another one. (That feature is new for the Core v2.)

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
With four USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, multiple display outputs and up to 60W of power for your laptop over a single Thunderbolt 3 connection, the Core is practically the ultimate docking station.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Just plug that single cable into your laptop, and bam -- you've got a gaming desktop.  

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Core works with non-Razer laptops too, like this Dell XPS 15 9560, though some will need driver and BIOS updates, and others won't work at all. 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
They just need to have a Thunderbolt 3 port that supports external graphics.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Core also has Razer's customizable Chroma lighting inside. Pick any color, have it cycle through colors or let it match your games.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Just a part of this complete breakfast. I mean, desktop.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
