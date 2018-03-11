Up close with the Razer Core v2

...and add the powerful Nvidia or AMD graphics card of your choice. The Core can fit (and power) practically any dual-slot GPU, with its built-in 500W power supply and twin 8-pin PCI-E power connectors.
Here's another look at the power supply -- and underneath, Razer's special release lever to help you quickly pop out the GPU if you want to swap it for another one. (That feature is new for the Core v2.)
With four USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, multiple display outputs and up to 60W of power for your laptop over a single Thunderbolt 3 connection, the Core is practically the ultimate docking station.