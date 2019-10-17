Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is ready for your video editing on the go

Sarah Tew/CNET

Razer was one of Nvidia's announcement partners for the Quadro RTX 5000 mobile graphics processor and Nvidia Studio marketing push back in May, and while we've known what the configurations would be for the Razer Blade Studio Editions, price and availability were elusive. At least part of the mystery has been solved: The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition, based on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced but equipped and expandable with more of almost everything than the gaming model, is shipping now starting at $3,999 (£3,999), which is a lot less than I thought it would be. It's Razer's first foray into a laptop with a workstation GPU.

The base Studio Edition configuration comes with the same Intel Core i7-9750H processor as the top gaming model and 4K OLED touchscreen, but in addition to the 16GB Quadro RTX 5000 includes 32GB RAM (up to 64GB) and a 1TB SSD (up to 2TB). A 17-inch model based on the Blade Pro is also expected, but we've had no word on that.

Though the Nvidia Studio requirements are a little fuzzy, most of the systems I've seen have been configured to the higher end of prosumer and midrange professional creators' needs -- the target audience for the program -- with processors that have at least six cores, lots of memory and calibrated wide-gamut displays (lots of OLED). The Quadro RTX 5000 is the workstation equivalent, meaning it's certified and tested to work with popular professional tools like Premiere Pro, of the gaming-focused RTX 2080.