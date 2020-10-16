Put this robot vacuum to work cleaning your apartment for just $90

Yeedi

Not all robot vacuums are smart, and not all robot vacuums need to be. Why pay extra for features like app controls and laser-guided navigation when all you need is something to bounce around your basement, apartment or ranch home? Indeed, there's something to be said for a sucker-upper that's push-button simple.

And super cheap. Today only, and while supplies last, the . Regular price: $150. That's one of the lowest prices I've seen for any such vac; a lot of models sell for hundreds more.

Why is this thing so cheap? It's on the low end of the suction spectrum with its 1,500-Pa motor, and it doesn't offer the smart, laser-guided navigation of higher-end vacs. Instead, it relies solely on random pathfinding. It'll bounce around your kitchen like Uncle Leo after a few too many.

What's more, it lacks any kind of virtual boundary system. If you want to keep it from going into one room or another, well, better hope there's a wall or door in the way.

But, again, for simple cleaning of a smaller spaces, this might be a nice alternative to hauling out the upright vacuum every week or two. Why not let a robot handle that particular drudgery?

