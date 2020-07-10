Put the new August Smart Lock with Wi-Fi on your front door for $224

Chris Monroe/CNET

I regret buying my August Smart Lock. Not because I don't like it -- in fact, I love it. But I bought it back in January when I moved into a new apartment, knowing the new fourth-generation version with Wi-Fi was just months away. I didn't have the patience to wait, and now you can take advantage of the deal I'm missing out on because I was in such a hurry to smartify my apartment. Right now, you can get the when you apply the exclusive Cheapskate discount code CNETLOCK at checkout.

Is that a good deal? It's 10% off, which admittedly isn't a huge bundle, but this fourth-gen model is still pretty new and hasn't yet been on sale much. It sometimes runs a few dollars off on Amazon (right now, you can get it on Amazon for $237) but Wellbot's $224 deal is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Wi-Fi Smart Lock model.

August has been making smart locks longer than almost anyone, and the new fourth generation is an updated version of the popular lock that put the company on the map. The "retrofit" approach means that the lock doesn't replace your existing deadbolt, so you can still get in the house with your existing front door key if you want to, and the whole installation takes about 10 minutes -- 15 if you're not handy with a screwdriver.

The new lock is about 45% smaller than the August Smart Lock Pro, but otherwise looks basically the same. And because it has integrated Wi-Fi, you don't need to buy the $80 Connect accessory or sacrifice a nearby electrical outlet to plug it in. It's completely self-contained. This new version also makes the switch from AA batteries, which can last the better part of a year, to CR123 cells, which will last about half as long. Want to learn more? Read CNET's complete August Wi-Fi Smart Lock review.

