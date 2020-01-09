Put a Fossil Sport smartwatch on your wrist for just $99

Fossil

Google Wear smartwatches have been a little quiet lately -- there have been few splashy new watch releases and not a lot of excitement on the OS front. But even so, one of the cooler Google Wear options is the Fossil Sport, which combines a snazzy visual design with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 3100 chipset, integrated GPS and NFC, a full-time heart-rate monitor, and water resistance to 5 atmospheres. It also is among the lightest Google Wear watches ever to sit on a wrist. In other words, if I was going to exchange my Apple Watch Series 5 for an Android smartwatch, this one would be near the top of the list. And while it usually sells for $275, you can now get the Fossil Sport smartwatch for $99.

You can nab a Sport at this price at Best Buy or in the Fossil online store, though Amazon doesn't seem to have gotten the news, because it's still priced at $150 there. While we haven't reviewed it yet, you can read our initial impressions of the Fossil Sport.

There are two different sizes available -- 41mm and 43mm, so here's how to find the watch that's right for your wrist:

Not all colors are selling at the full discounted price. At Best Buy, it looks like you can get the watch in black, rose, blush or yellow for $99, but the model with the red band and accents is $258. At the Fossil site, there are 14 colors to choose from, though a few are already sold out (and refreshing the page to check each color is an infuriatingly slow process).

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers more for your money

