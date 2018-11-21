Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Propel's Star Wars drones are flippin' awesome. I own one, and I've had the chance to dogfight with a friend who owns one. Pure geeky fun, let me tell you.

They started out at $180 and have seen some pretty good sales this year -- but rarely this good: For a limited time, ZDNet Acadamy has the Propel Star Wars T-65 X-Wing Quadcopter for $40 with code BFSAVE20. You can also use that code for the TIE Fighter or Speeder Bike!

Don't confuse these with the much-harder-to-pilot Star Wars drones from Air Hogs. Propel's fliers can autohover, making them much easier to master. They also have three speed settings and can do midair flips.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars Battle Quad drones are too awesome to fly casual

Propel supplies two batteries, so you can get 12 to 16 minutes of total flight time instead of just 6 to 8. (If you want more batteries, extras run about $10 apiece from Propel. Not bad!)

The controller is large and easy to hold (though maybe a little too large for extra-small hands -- I'd recommend this for ages 10 and up), and it plays Star Wars music and sound effects. It has so many controls and options, though, you'll probably need frequent visits to the instruction manual.

I don't know how long these will last at this price, so if you're even slightly interested, I'd jump at this. I'd also highly recommend getting at least two, because dogfighting with these is just crazy-fun. Pew-pew!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!