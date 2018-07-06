What Disney's Star Wars land and hotel will look like

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is an 14-acre expansion to Disney's theme parks in California and Florida. Guests will step inside a completely immersive world to feel like they're living inside their own Star Wars story.
Disney has released some details about the land. Here you're on the planet Batuu at the Black Spire Outpost. The spires are the petrified remains of ancient trees -- the largest one being the "Black Spire." This landmark became an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space.
Guests will control the Falcon, steering and shooting blasters. How you perform will determine the ending, and your actions will follow you outside the ride. Bang up the ship, and you could face trouble from a bounty hunter -- especially if you show your face at the cantina.