What Disney's Star Wars land and hotel will look like

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is an 14-acre expansion to Disney's theme parks in California and Florida. Guests will step inside a completely immersive world to feel like they're living inside their own Star Wars story. 

It will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland in California, and late fall 2019 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. Both lands will have similar designs, as shown in this concept art.

Disney has released some details about the land. Here you're on the planet Batuu at the Black Spire Outpost. The spires are the petrified remains of ancient trees -- the largest one being the "Black Spire." This landmark became an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space.

Disney unveiled a massive model of Galaxy's Edge at the D23 Expo in 2017. Can you spot the Black Spire?

The land includes two rides, a cantina restaurant, and marketplace.

The marketplace is run by a Toydarian, a species you may know from Watto in The Phantom Menace. But don't try any funny business to score a sale -- Toydarians are resistant Jedi mind tricks. 

There will also be a creature stall, where you'll be able to meet a Loth-cat from the Star Wars Rebels animated series.

Disney is building a fleet of full-size X-wings for the lands. The company shared this behind-the-scenes photo in December 2017.

In one ride, guests will pilot the Millennium Falcon.

This could be the coolest hallway in all the land, as guests step aboard the Han Solo's infamous ship.

Guests will control the Falcon, steering and shooting blasters. How you perform will determine the ending, and your actions will follow you outside the ride. Bang up the ship, and you could face trouble from a bounty hunter -- especially if you show your face at the cantina.

The second ride will put you in the middle of a fight between the Resistance and the First Order.

The rescue mission may not go as planned as it takes you into a hangar bay of a Star Destroyer. 

All this action is sure to work up an appetite. Is this concept art for a place to grab a quick snack, or is it part of the cantina restaurant?

Never want to leave? Then you'll want to book a stay at the upcoming Star Wars-themed luxury hotel in Florida.

Guests will embark on a "multi-day" adventure at this resort, which is seamlessly connected to the Star Wars land at Hollywood Studios.

Every window in this starship hotel has a view of space, and guests are encouraged to role play and dress the part. 

There's no opening date yet set for the hotel, so don't count on booking a room next year. But when it does open, new characters and stories will unfold all around guests during their stay.

Will you spend your time relaxing in the lounge, or go on a quest to save a space princess?

This ain't no ordinary space cruise. You may be called to help defend your ship from an attack. 

Or maybe you'll take a shuttle back down to Batuu to do a little souvenir shopping.

Disney is serious about theming, so don't expect to buy Mickey Mouse ears in this market -- it's going to feel like you're on another world.

Keep your eyes open for surprises around every corner.

Until it opens, we'll just have to go off Disney's concept art and imagine the possibilities. 

What we know so far about Galaxy's Edge

Ready to fly to Batuu? Watch the video for even more details on what to expect inside Galaxy's Edge and how Disney is bringing the Star Wars universe to life. 

