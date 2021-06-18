Prime Day: Super Mario Game & Watch still available at Best Buy for $40 (save $10)

Nintendo

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Nintendo's Game & Watch mini retro console is on sale for Best Buy's version of Prime Day already. One of CNET's best Prime Day deals for under $50, the Game & Watch includes an LCD screen with Super Mario Bros., Mario Bros. Lost Levels and Ball games included. It's instead of the usual $50.

Released last year as part of Mario's 35th anniversary, the Game & Watch re-creates the classic Nintendo handheld console from 1980, but loaded up with a classic Mario game from 1985. It comes with a color screen unlike the original console, as well as a USB-C charging port and cable.

Before the Zelda edition Nintendo Game & Watch hits stores in November, you can grab the Mario version on sale now with a discount of $10. Read our full review of the Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario.

This could also make a good Father's Day gift for any dad who's into retro gaming.