Polaroid made an instant-film camera for The Mandalorian

. , , and even ? Sure, those all fit. I have to say, though, I did not see coming, but here we are. The camera is the company's Polaroid Now model released earlier this year but clad "in colors and textures inspired by the Mandalorian's armor," Polaroid says in its announcement.

The ( , AU$165 converted) is joined by Baby Yoda-inspired i-Type film. Instead of the familiar white frame, the limited-edition film is framed in colors inspired by the show's palette and also features characters and symbols from the series. The Mandalorian i-Type color film is priced at $18 for an eight-print cartridge. You can also buy .

The Now camera is otherwise a solid point-and-shoot Polaroid with an autofocus lens that will switch for portrait or distance photos. It also has a more accurate flash that adjusts for lighting conditions, for better low-light results. Plus, the self-timer button on the front can be used for double exposures. An LED counter on the back lets you know how many shots are left in the eight-print packs of the company's .

The special-edition camera and i-Type film arrive just in time for the new season of The Mandalorian set to kick off next month on Disney Plus.

