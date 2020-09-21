Toys were a given. Clothing, backpacks, bedding and even a "The Child on Board" car magnet? Sure, those all fit. I have to say, though, I did not see The Mandalorian Polaroid camera coming, but here we are. The camera is the company's Polaroid Now model released earlier this year but clad "in colors and textures inspired by the Mandalorian's armor," Polaroid says in its announcement.
The $120 The Mandalorian Polaroid Now camera (£130, AU$165 converted) is joined by Baby Yoda-inspired i-Type film. Instead of the familiar white frame, the limited-edition film is framed in colors inspired by the show's palette and also features characters and symbols from the series. The Mandalorian i-Type color film is priced at $18 for an eight-print cartridge. You can also buy a bundle with three packs of film and the camera for $170.
The Now camera is otherwise a solid point-and-shoot Polaroid with an autofocus lens that will switch for portrait or distance photos. It also has a more accurate flash that adjusts for lighting conditions, for better low-light results. Plus, the self-timer button on the front can be used for double exposures. An LED counter on the back lets you know how many shots are left in the eight-print packs of the company's i-Type film.
The special-edition camera and i-Type film arrive just in time for the new season of The Mandalorian set to kick off next month on Disney Plus.
The new Gods of esports are paralyzed from the neck down: Players with quadriplegia are using neuroscience and video games to take on the world.
From Musk to Bezos, these personalities defined the 2010s: This is CNET's list of the larger-than-life innovators and important influencers of the last 10 years.
Discuss: Polaroid made an instant-film camera for The Mandalorian
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.