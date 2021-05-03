PlayStation and Discord team up to help players connect

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

PlayStation is partnering with voice chat service Discord to help connect gamers, Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a blog post Monday. Starting early next year, Discord will integrate with players' social experience on PlayStation, allowing friends, groups and communities to communicate more easily while playing together.

Discord is used by more than 140 million people every month worldwide, and was popularized by gamers, according to the post from the video game console giant.

As part of the partnership, Sony Interactive Entertainment made a minority investment as part of Discord's Series H funding round. The news comes after negotiations for a Microsoft acquisition of Discord reportedly ended last month.

For more, check out the latest PS5 restock updates and the best PS5 games so far.