Pictures and specs of two new Nvidia Shield TVs leak

Android TV Rumors

The 2019 Nvidia Shield TV and Nvidia Shield TV Pro Android streaming devices have leaked in listings on Newegg and Amazon, according to reports from 9to5Google Thursday. While both online listings have since been taken down, Android TV Rumors posted screenshots on Twitter.

The first Nvidia Shield TV was launched in 2015, with an updated version coming in 2017. It comes with most apps, as well as 4K HDR. It has voice search and Google Assistant.

According to 9to5Google, most of the improvements to the 2019 version have been made to the remote control -- it has a larger, triangular form factor, more buttons, a dedicated Google Assistant microphone button and a new Netflix button. There's also volume control, power and play/pause buttons, the report said.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro -- priced on Amazon at $199 and shipping Oct. 28 -- comes with 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a Tegra X1+ processor that's 25% faster than the previous version, 9to5Google reported, and it has Dolby Vision support.

The standard Nvidia Shield TV then comes as a tube spanning 6.5 inches, 9to5Google said, and has HDMI and a microSD slots. According to the report, Nvidia's description of the device says it's "compact, stealth, and designed to disappear behind your entertainment center."

The lower-end version also comes with an Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor, 4K HDR, 8GB of storage, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, the report said, adding it will cost $150.

Nvidia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.