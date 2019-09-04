Photo finish fridges and ovens with AI: Bosch brings it all to IFA 2019

Molly Price/CNET

The European smart kitchen scene broadened this week at IFA 2019, where Bosch is showing off a variety of connected kitchen appliances ready to take your cooking to the next level. From fridges, to ovens and an updated app, here's how Bosch is changing the smart kitchen landscape.

Fridges and photos

Bosch unveiled new refrigerator models that expand the company's line of camera-connected food storage. The KAD92HBFP and KGN39HIEP models include a built-in camera. Pair these fridges with the Home Connect app for AI food identification and storage suggestions. Bosch hopes this will help people reduce food waste and improve sustainability in the kitchen.

Cameras in your smart fridge aren't groundbreaking, but what did catch our eye was Bosch's addition to its European Vario Style line. It adds the option to replace the fridge door with a photo of your choice. The Vario Style line began in 2017 with a wide range of colorful door options, but Bosch is expanding it in 2020 to include a clip-on replacement door that can be customized with the photo of your choice. The photos on display at IFA are a collaboration with graphic designer Simone Hutsch.

Home Connect updates

Bosch enables its appliance smarts through compatibility with the Home Connect app. That app has a new look and now works with Google Assistant in addition to Amazon Alexa. You can ask your smart speaker something like, "Hey Google, turn on the dishwasher." You can also ask Google about the dishwasher's status, which program it's running and how much time remains. The Home Connect app now also works with Fitbit for smart home control on your wrist.

AI in ovens

Artificial intelligence in ovens is all the rage and Bosch is jumping on board with its in-wall ovens and the Home Connect app. These ovens can predict, and learn when your food will be done based on your specifications. Bosch says this feature is coming in the fall and will be released along with the first Serie 8 sensor-supported oven.

PerfectBake sensor and PerfectRoast meat predict when baked goods or roasts will be fully done. The oven learns through anonymized data but can also learn your preferences for specific dishes. Like the rest of Bosch's smart appliances, these intelligent ovens join your smart home through the Home Connect app.

Cookit: A smart food processor

Bosch also announced the Cookit, a smart food processor that can also cook up to 200 degrees Celsius (392 Fahrenheit). You can select recipes from the Home Connect recipe pool for step-by-step cooking. There are guided cooking options, automatic programs and manual cooking modes in this 3-liter pot.

The Cookit and the rest of Bosch's new announcements aren't likely to be available in the US, but they do offer a glimpse into the sleek, European kitchens of the future, and the possibilities they could bring to US development in smart appliances.