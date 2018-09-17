Path, a former Facebook competitor, is shutting down in October

Path

Path will be no more.

The mobile social network, a former competitor of Facebook, on Monday said it'll be shutting down over the next two months. Starting Oct. 1, you won't be able to download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store. Path will shut its service on Oct. 18, then customer service will close on Nov. 15.

"We started Path in 2010 as a small team of passionate and experienced designers and engineers," the company wrote in a blog post. "Along our journey we have laughed and cried with you, and learned valuable lessons. And it is now inevitable to wind down the service to prioritize our work to serve you with better products and services."

Before the service closes down, you can download a copy of your data from the company's website. You can also get a refund by emailing the company at service@path.com. You can read more here on how to navigate this process.

Path's idea of social networking was on a smaller scale than Facebook, and it was simpler as well. The app didn't have brand pages, groups or event invitations. It limited the number of connections you could have to 150 so you could share personal moments with loved ones. The company was acquired by Daum Kakao, a South Korean messaging app maker, in 2015.

Path didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

