Paramount Plus: Everything to know about CBS All Access' replacement

Paramount Plus is the subscription streaming-video service set to replace CBS All Access, costing $10 a month ad-free when it launches Thursday in the US and 18 Latin American countries. Paramount Plus will include live news and sports as well as on-demand shows and movies, including originals -- all of which lean into parent company ViacomCBS' brands like CBS, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network, plus its Paramount Pictures movie studio.

But Paramount Plus won't have the single show most associated with the Paramount name: Yellowstone. The first three seasons of the cowboy drama are streaming exclusively on rival service Peacock. Down the line, Paramount Plus will have exclusive Yellowstone spinoffs, like the prequel Y:1883 expected later this year.

Paramount Plus will have a library of more than 30,000 episodes and 2,500 movies, plus 36 original series debuts this year. Among those originals will be a revival of Frasier, the 1990s sitcom; a CG-animation update of Nickelodeon's Rugrats to tap millennial nostalgia; and a new studio dedicated to the Avatar: The Last Airbender concept, founded by the original cartoon's creators to produce a range of programming, including a new animated movie.

For film fans, Paramount Plus will stream some big-screen movies from Paramount Pictures about a month and a half after they hit theaters. That'll include streaming A Quiet Place Part II in November and Mission: Impossible 7 in January. Other movies from the studio will arrive on the streaming service after a longer window following their theatrical debuts.

And the $10 monthly subscription won't be the only choice for long. In June, Paramount Plus will add a cheaper, $5-a-month "base" tier that is supported by advertising and that limits what you can watch.

If you're already a CBS All Access subscriber, your membership transfers over to Paramount Plus, even if you're currently paying for its $6-a-month tier. On Thursday, the CBS All Access app is set to automatically update into the Paramount Plus app. Whether you are currently on CBS All Access' $10-a-month ad-free tier or on its $6-a-month tier with ads, you will be able to access and stream everything on Paramount Plus -- the only difference is whether you continue to see ads or not.

Yet again, Paramount Plus marks another video service to roll out, like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, Discovery Plus and others that came before it. Like them, Paramount Plus hopes its particular recipe of TV shows, movies and originals will hook you on its vision for TV's future. For you, these so-called streaming wars affect how many services you use -- and, often, must pay for -- to watch your favorite shows and movies online.

When and where is Paramount Plus launching?

Paramount Plus will launch in the US, Latin America and Canada on Thursday.

In Latin America, Paramount Plus will launch initially in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

It will widen to Europe starting with the Nordic countries on March 25 and then expand to Australia with a rebrand and expansion of 10 All Access later this year, with additional markets to follow.

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

Paramount Plus will cost $10 a month to stream ad-free on a premium tier, and it will add a limited $5-a-month "base" tier in June that is supported by advertising.

That cheaper tier marks a $1 discount from CBS All Access' entry-level price, but this base tier will no longer have the livestream of CBS' broadcast network. CBS All Access currently costs $6 a month or $60 annually for its tier with advertising, or $10 a month or $100 annually to go ad-free. CBS All Access is offering a deal right now to get a year of the service at half price, a subscription that will carry over to Paramount Plus after Thursday. The deal offers the ad-supported tier for $30 for a year or $50 for the ad-free version. The deal will no longer be available after Wednesday at 3:59 p.m. PT / 6:59 p.m. ET -- ending essentially the day before the launch.

The Paramount Plus premium tier will include the breadth of everything on Paramount Plus, including livestreams of the CBS Network's local channels; though this is an ad-free tier, there will be advertising in the live channels.

The base tier includes ads during the shows and movies you watch on demand, and it won't include your live, local CBS network. Some of the programming that's typically broadcast on CBS' network will be made available for base-tier subscribers -- but not everything. So, for example, a base-tier subscriber will be able to watch live NFL games on Paramount Plus but won't be able to see all of CBS' live sports.

The pricing for Paramount Plus' competitors runs the gamut.

Among the services that have ad-supported options, is $6 a month with ads and $12 a month ad-free. has a free, limited tier with ads, but you can pay to unlock its full catalog. Those paid, premium Peacock memberships are $5 a month with advertising, or you can upgrade to an ad-free version for $10 a month.



Netflix, which has no ads, offers its cheapest tier at $9 a month, while its most popular plan is $14. is $5 a month, is $7 a month (going to $8 next month), and is $15 a month. None of them includes advertising.

What if I'm already a CBS All Access subscriber?

Current CBS All Access subscriptions will transfer automatically to Paramount Plus. The CBS All Access app will flip to being Paramount Plus through an automatic update Thursday. You may have some additional onboarding procedures, but your subscription doesn't change and you will continue to pay same rate you paid before.

If you subscribe to CBS All Access' ad-free, $10-a-month tier, then you will be able to watch everything on Paramount Plus without ads, as you did before. If you subscribe to CBS All Access' ad-supported, $6-a-month tier, then you also will be able to watch everything on Paramount Plus, but you will be served ads as you were before.

When Paramount Plus launches its $5-a-month option in June, nothing will change to any legacy CBS All Access members' subscriptions.

So what's the difference between the grandfathered $6-a-month tier and the $5-a-month tier of Paramount Plus? The ability to watch your live, local CBS channel is the only difference between the $5-a-month base tier of Paramount Plus arriving in June and the grandfathered $6-a-month tier for legacy CBS All Access subscribers -- and the fact that the $6-a-month tier is only available to existing CBS All Access subscribers. After Wednesday, nobody else can get it.

If you have the grandfathered, $6-a-month access to Paramount Plus, you will continue to have access to the live channel. If, at any time, you want to save yourself a dollar a month by cutting out your access to the live channel, you can switch your membership to the $5 tier after its launch in June. But you cannot resubscribe at the $6 level to resume access to the live channel once you've made the change.

What devices will support Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus will be available to stream at ParamountPlus.com and on Paramount Plus mobile apps for Apple iOS devices and Android devices.

Beyond that, the company said the service will be supported "across a wide number of platforms, including smart TVs, connected-TV devices, online, mobile, gaming consoles, and leading OTT providers" without specifying which ones exactly. But ViacomCBS said Paramount Plus will have the same "broad distribution" that All Access has. For reference, CBS All Access has support on:

Apple TV

iPhone and iPad

Android TV

Android phone and tablet

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Portal TV

PlayStation 4

Samsung TV

Vizio TV

LG TV

Roku

Xbox

Xfinity Flex



To see the exact models that support CBS All Access, check the service's support page.

What product features are included in Paramount Plus?

4K/HDR and Dolbyvision premium visual formats are supported for Paramount Plus originals and some Smithsonian content at launch. Paramount Plus doesn't support have Dolby Atmos sound for now.

Mobile downloads will be available, limited at 25 titles.

Separate profiles -- up to six of them -- can keep recommendations and watch history separate among members of your household. CBS All Access also offers tailored kids profiles, so it's likely Paramount Plus will too.

The service permits three simultaneous streams allowing multiple people to be watching at the same time.

Shows and movies: What will be available to watch on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus will have a library of more than 30,000 episodes and 2,500 movies, plus 36 original series debuts this year.

The library on Paramount Plus will differ from the one currently available on CBS All Access -- but the latter service's current catalog can give you a general impression of what to expect. You can check third-party sites like Reelgood, which track streaming services' catalogs, to get a sense of what's available to watch on CBS All Access for now.

But for Paramount Plus, programming will lean into ViacomCBS' brands and its franchises, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian, as well as films from Paramount Pictures.

At launch, Paramount Plus will introduce The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run for its streaming debut.

Down the line, it also will stream some new movies from Paramount Pictures 35 to 45 days after they premiere in theaters, while other Paramount flicks will hit the online service as soon as 90 days after they land in cinemas.

A Quiet Place Part II, Mission: Impossible 7 and PAW Patrol: The Movie will land on Paramount Plus to stream 45 days after they first hit theaters. That would make the Quiet Place sequel available to stream on Nov. 1 and Mission: Impossible 7 on Jan. 3. The PAW Patrol movie would land on Paramount Plus on Oct. 4.

Other big-budget movies, like Top Gun: Maverick, will arrive on Paramount Plus in 2022 after longer windows following their theatrical premieres. In addition to the Top Gun reboot, movies like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Transformers 7, Dungeons and Dragons, Scream and Snake Eyes will be on Paramount Plus after their full theatrical runs or, in some cases, after they've gone through home-viewing sales and rentals and even some availability on pay-TV network Epix.

But the Paramount Plus release plan for theatrical movies isn't as aggressive as that of some other streaming competitors. HBO Max is making all new movies from its Warner Bros. studio this year -- including Wonder Woman 1984, Dune and The Matrix 4 -- available stream the same day flicks hit theaters, at no added cost to subscribers.

Paramount Pictures has a deal with Epix to make thousands of legacy movies from a wide variety of studios available on Paramount Plus. Beginning late spring, the service will stream films from franchises like James Bond, Hunger Games, The Addams Family and The Avengers, widening the movie catalog on Paramount Plus to 2,500 titles.

And MGM's new movies will become available on Paramount Plus after their full theatrical releases and a window of time when they're exclusive to Epix. That includes films like House of Gucci, Creed III and the new James Bond film, No Time to Die.

The following are Paramount Plus' own descriptions of the new, original shows and movies it will be introducing to the streaming service:

Scripted Dramas

Criminal Minds - top-rated series in broadcast and streaming returns with a new scripted series that brings the team back together to investigate a single, fascinating case over 10 episodes.

Flashdance - a young woman struggles to make her mark in the ballet world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself. Award-winning Mad Men writer Tracy McMillan is writing and executive producing the drama series, which will pick up from where the story left off, but in the present day. True Blood's Angela Robinson will direct and executive produce the series with Lynda Obst.

Halo - based on the iconic Xbox franchise, Halo's epic universe and cast of characters come to life in this new original drama series. In the new television adaptation, Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

Land Man - set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Land Man is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Love Story - Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the executive producers of Gossip Girl, The O.C. and Looking for Alaska, are bringing to Paramount Plus a series based on the film Love Story.

Mayor of Kingstown - follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - the next installment of the popular Star Trek franchise is based on the years Capt. Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise.

The Italian Job - when the grandchildren of the legendary Charlie Croker inherit his old safety deposit box, the quest for the infamous Italian bullion is reignited. The series, from Paramount Television Studios, is executive produced and written by Matt Wheeler (Hawaii Five-0), and produced by Donald De Line.

The Man Who Fell To Earth - starring Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner Chiwetel Ejiofor and based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film starring David Bowie. The series will follow a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution, and who must confront his own past to determine our future.

The Offer - a scripted limited event series from Paramount Television Studios, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather. The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player). Ruddy will also serve as executive producer, alongside showrunner Nikki Toscano (Hunters), and Emmy Award-winning producer Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys).

The Parallax View - a scripted series from Paramount Television Studios, based on the film. The series will be executive produced by Paula Wagner.

Y:1883 - follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one.

Yellowstone Spinoff, 6666 (Working Title) - founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.

Kids and Family

Nickelodeon's library of nearly 7,000 hit episodes will be included in Paramount Plus, as well as new originals based on its franchises.

Avatar - Nickelodeon's new animation studio division dedicated entirely to creating content based on the wildly popular world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Led by the series' original creators Mike DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, in partnership with the Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Avatar Studios will produce for Paramount Plus a wide range of Avatar-inspired content, ranging from spinoffs and theatricals to short form.

Dora the Explorer - a new live-action series based on the iconic character, designed for an older audience of kids ages 6 to 11 and their families.

iCarly - a new chapter for the most successful kids sitcom of all time, where original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor join new friends for a look at these characters' present-day lives, adventures and comedic mishaps.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years - the first-ever spinoff of SpongeBob SquarePants, Kamp Koral is a CG animated original series that takes viewers back to when the iconic characters of Bikini Bottom met for the very first time, in a summer camp like no other.

Rugrats - an all-new series featuring Nick's iconic babies, back together with the original voice cast in new CG animation.

Star Trek: Prodigy - the first-ever Star Trek for the kids and family audience, combining the Nickelodeon sensibility with the action and adventure hallmarks of the Star Trek franchise.

The Fairly Odd Parents - a live-action take on one of Nick's longest running and most successful animated hits.

This Nickelodeon-created slate joins Paramount Plus' previously announced original kids' series such as WildBrain's Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Boat Rocker's new Danger Mouse and new editions of Lassie, George of the Jungle and Mr. Magoo from DreamWorks Animation's Classic Media.

Reality

Paramount Plus will include 5,000 episodes of the reality TV, with expansions including the following originals and reprisals:

Big Brother Live Feeds - offers an in-depth, exclusive pass to the show where fans have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the Big Brother house.

Dating Naked - the most vulnerable social experiment returns to bring dating back to its most honest, unguarded and naked form. Can these modern daters strip back their preconceived notions, carefully curated images and their clothes to reveal their true selves and find love?

Ink Master - the tattoo competition reality series where some of the nation's top tattoo artists battle it out in various tattoo challenges that not only test the artists' technical skills, but also their on-the-spot creativity for the title of Ink Master.

Love Island on Paramount Plus - an extension of the popular CBS reality series that takes subscribers beyond the boundaries of what's shown in the broadcast with exclusive content and live visits to the Villa.

Queen of the Universe - in a singing competition like no other, drag queens from all around the world compete to see who is Queen of the Universe. High heels, high octaves, high competition - this drag queen singing competition is meant to blow your wig off. From Emmy Award-winning production company World of Wonder.

Road Rules - back with a new roster of Road Warriors. These strangers will be abandoned in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern-day luxuries by boarding a restricted life in an RV, traveling from location to location. They will be guided by a set of clues, odd jobs and missions for money. If they last to the end of the trip, they walk away with the life changing prize.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - the best of the best from the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race return to compete for $100,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. In each episode, legendary queens will battle it out until only one drag queen is crowned the winner.

The Challenge: All Stars - twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules have been selected to return for a second chance at the ultimate competition. All have history, but when relationships are the key to survival, will these legends be able to form new bonds or will their past lead to their demise? With $500,0000 and their legacies on the line, which of these All Stars will prove they are still the best of the best?

The Real World: Homecoming: New York - almost 30 years later, the original "seven strangers" that paved the way for modern reality TV are moving back into the New York loft where it all began. Viewers will be reunited with the cast from the very first season of The Real World in a brand new multiepisode docuseries to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite... and start getting real. Series begins streaming on Thursday, March 4th.

Comedy

With a heavy reliance on Comedy Central's catalog, Paramount Plus will have 6,000 episodes in the genre. New series set to arrive include:

Frasier - Frasier's back, and he's more exactly the same than ever. Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as Dr. Frasier Crane.

Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies - with both classic and new songs and a diverse cast, the series is a prequel to the musical film Grease and tells the story of how Frenchy's older sister, Jane, founded the Pink Ladies. The series, from Paramount Television Studios, is executive produced by Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent), Marty Bowen (Twilight) and Erik Feig (La La Land).

Guilty Party - a dark comedy starring Kate Beckinsale as a discredited journalist who finds herself in over her head when she latches onto the story of a young mother sentenced to life in jail for murdering her husband, a crime she claims she didn't commit.

Inside Amy Schumer - the Peabody, Emmy and Writers Guild Award-winning franchise returns with five specials starring Amy Schumer, one of the entertainment industry's leading forces as a standup comedian, actress, writer, producer and director.

Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon - a supersized event based on the long-running Comedy Central series. Most recently, Reno 911! received two 2020 Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series and for Outstanding Actress in A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series (Kerri Kenney-Silver). In 2021, the show is nominated for a Critics Choice Award.

The Game - the popular BET sitcom returns with a mix of original cast and new players, and will offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.

The Harper House - an animated family comedy that follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town.

The Weekly Show with Trevor Noah (Working Title) - Trevor Noah will star in and produce an initial six-episode series looking at stories across the societal landscape and talk with the people behind the headlines: people you know; people you don't know; and people you didn't even know you didn't know.

Younger - Darren Star's hit Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing, while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

Also, Paramount Plus will introduce the following comedy films in its first year:

Untitled Beavis & Butt-head Movie - Emmy Award-winning Mike Judge reimagines MTV's seminal, Gen X-defining Beavis and Butt-Head who return for another movie adventure to kick-off the new series.

Workaholics Movie - made-for-streaming movie based off the popular long-running Comedy Central series starring Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck.

Music

New originals and reboots in the genre will include:

Behind the Music - the groundbreaking and prolific music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today's audiences with artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style.

From Cradle to Stage - this new six-part, unscripted television series from director Dave Grohl was inspired by his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, and based on her book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. The series is a dynamic personal exploration of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms. Each episode features a famous performer and their mom as well as Dave and Virginia.

Unplugged - MTV's most iconic musical performance franchise will come to Paramount Plus several times a year as special intimate MTV Unplugged events featuring some of the world's biggest artists.

Yo! MTV Raps - MTV is bringing back its most storied hip-hop series and music franchise for Paramount Plus. The return of Yo! MTV Raps will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content, and will serve as a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip-hop. After its debut 33 years ago on Aug. 6, 1988, Yo! MTV Raps became the premiere destination for all things hip-hop. The advent of the series was crucial to the rise of rap music worldwide, creating a global passion for the genre and greater hip-hop culture, which has since become the most dominant force in mainstream music and pop culture worldwide.

CBS All Access continuing titles

Paramount Plus will continue to carry the torch of many of CBS All Access existing original shows, including:

No Activity - a half-hour police comedy, starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows, which was previously a live-action series, will be completely animated for season four.

Star Trek: Discovery - the series, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.

Star Trek: Lower Decks - a half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Star Trek: Picard - features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News - a daily news satire series featuring a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, lampooning real-world news stories and interviewing live-action guests.

The Good Fight - the drama starring Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart follows her next chapter at one of Chicago's preeminent African-American law firms. The wide-ranging topicality of the series captures the current sociopolitical era as the firm confronts real life issues of today.

Why Women Kill - a dark comedy created by Marc Cherry, is an anthology series that examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal... has not.

Sports

Paramount Plus will integrate the company's 24-hour streaming sports news service, CBS Sports HQ, and it will stream more than 1,000 live sporting events per year, including:

The NFL on CBS, plus its long-running original series Inside the NFL

The Masters

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship

PGA Tour

SEC on CBS

The PGA Championship

National Women's Soccer League

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League - exclusive English-language coverage of every UEFA club competition match.

Concacaf - offering more than 200 Concacaf matches, starting with the Concacaf Nations League Finals in June, which will feature the US Men's National Team. Coverage will feature all 41 national teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean across different competitions, including the qualifiers for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, which will feature the defending champion US Women's National Team.

Liga Profesional de Fútbol - Paramount Plus will stream more than 300 matches a year from Argentina's top soccer division.

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A - Paramount Plus will stream more than 360 matches a year from Brazil's premier soccer league.

News

Paramount Plus will incorporate livestreams of local CBS affiliates in more than 200 markets across the US and its 24-hour streaming news service, CBSN. Its library will include episodes

It will widen with new original news titles including:

60 Minutes+ - a new version of the renowned newsmagazine and No. 1 news program in America. Award-winning correspondents Enrique Acevedo, Seth Doane, Wes Lowery and Laurie Segall bring Paramount Plus viewers a new perspective on the investigative reporting and exclusive newsmaker interviews that have made 60 Minutes must-watch television for generations.

48 Hours original: The Lie Detector - a Texas Ranger who for decades led the department's investigations into its most twisted and high-profile murder cases takes viewers behind the scenes of those crimes and into the minds of the people who committed them. The Lie Detector is a true crime docuseries from the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producers of 48 Hours in a new and compelling original format exclusively for Paramount Plus.

Documentaries

In addition to traditional-style documentaries listed below, Paramount Plus will create what it's calling Insta Docs -- shorter deep dives into a subject released within days of breaking news that commands national attention.

76 Days - a look at life in the earliest days of the COVID-19 crisis in Wuhan, China, the Oscar-shortlisted 76 Days focuses on frontline hospital workers and their patients, bearing witness to the human resilience that persists in times of profound tragedy.

Black Gold - from Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky's Protozoa and Emmy Award-winning Time Studios, this is a true-life conspiracy thriller about a decades-long campaign to trade our planet for profit.

For Heaven's Sake - blends comedy and crime documentary formats for a unique take on uncovering the truth. The series follows the search for Harold Heaven, who mysteriously disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario in the winter of 1934.

The Real Criminal Minds - a true-crime docu series, featuring a former real FBI profiler. The series will examine real cases, and real criminal behavior, illustrated by clips fans will remember from the fictional series.

Watergate - from MTV Entertainment Studios, this series will illuminate a moment in our history that parallels so much of what's happening now.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In - tells the story of the legendary manager of Manchester United, and one of the most memorable figures in European football.

Stories from the Beautiful Game - an original soccer documentary series produced by Pete Radovich, the award-winning coordinating producer of CBS Sports' UEFA coverage. Paramount Plus will release several soccer documentaries every year, starting later in 2021.