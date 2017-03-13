Pandora Premium lets you pick your music

Getty Images

Pandora will now let you listen to whatever you want.

The internet radio service's new Pandora Premium tier offers on-demand streaming for $9.99 a month, the company said Monday. So, in addition to listening to whatever Pandora's algorithms think you'll like, you can pick the music.

Pandora joins the ranks of services like Apple Music and Spotify in offering this type of on-demand music streaming.

Invites for a free trial go out to a select group of users on Wednesday, and in the coming weeks, all users will have the option to upgrade their Pandora accounts.

Pandora already offers one paid tier-- for $4.99 a month, Pandora Plus users can listen offline, dodge ads and skip more songs than if they were just using the free version of Pandora.