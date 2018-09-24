On this podcast, we talk about:
- SiriusXM agrees to buy Pandora for $3.5 billion.
- Amazon announces a slew of new Echo devices and services at a big product launch event last week.
- Google celebrates the 10th anniversary of Android.
Pandora gets a new weapon to fight Spotify (The 3:59, Ep. 462)
