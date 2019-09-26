Nvidia's new RTX Broadcast Engine will be powering up game livestreams

Nvidia

Finally, there's a reason to pay more for those Tensor cores: that AI-acceleration silicon in Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics cards will be able to drive some pretty cool features in game livestreaming software like OBS, thanks to its new RTX Broadcast Engine programming interface. The first, and probably most useful, is the incorporation of RTX Greenscreen that's debuting in OBS, which automatically removes anything that's not you from the video in real time and replaces it with a virtual background.

Other whizzy RTX BE features on deck include RTX AR, which can map your face to integrate effects overlays or to control an animated avatar -- that's similar to Adobe's Character Animator, though less complicated. RTX Style Filters can apply the look of a particular stylized image to live video as well.

XSplit and Streamlabs are on board to add RTX BE capabilities to their software.

Nvidia also announced support for its latest GPU-accelerated video-encoding algorithms at Twitchcon, including the forthcoming Twitch Studio and Discord's recent group-broadcasting Go Live feature. Elgato is also integrating it into the software of the 4K60 Pro Mk.2 capture card. Improving codec efficiency lessens the frame-rate hit you take while streaming a game without (in theory) reducing the quality of the stream.