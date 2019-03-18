Nvidia Jetson Nano is a $99 AI computer for makers, students

Nvidia

Nvidia's new Jetson Nano platform aims to make AI development more accessible to everyone.

Announced Monday by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference, the Jetson Nano comes in a $99 devkit for developers, makers and enthusiasts and a $129 production-module for mass-market edge systems.

Living up to its name, the board measures 80 by 100 millimeters (3.2 by 3.9 inches), but has a quad-core ARM processor, a 128-core integrated Nvidia graphics and 4GB of memory. The preinstalled Jetpack SDK comes complete with a desktop Linux environment based on Ubuntu 18.04 with support for Nvidia Cuda Toolkit 10.

Jetson Nano specs Processor 64-bit quad-core 1.43GHz ARM A57 Graphics 128-core Nvidia Maxwell Memory 4GB 64-bit LPDDR4, 1600MHz Video Encoder 4Kp30, 1080p30, 1080p60 Video Decoder 4Kp60, 4Kp30, 1080p30, 1080p60 USB Four USB 3.0 Type-A (host), USB 2.0 Micro Type-B (device) Camera MIPI CSI-2 x2 (15-position flex connector) Display HDMI, DisplayPort

Available now through Seeed Studio and SparkFun, the kit is compatible with many popular peripherals and accessories. It also includes projects along with tutorials to help DIYers and students get started with AI right out of the box. A Jetson developer forum is also available for users to get answers to technical questions.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft tech teaches children who are blind how to...