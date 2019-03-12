Now under Amazon, Eero reaffirms commitment to customer privacy

Josh Miller/CNET

Eero wants you to know it still cares about your privacy.

In a blog post published Tuesday, CEO and co-founder Nick Weaver said his company, which makes home Wi-Fi hardware, completed its deal to be acquired by Amazon. In that post, he wrote extensively about Eero's promise to maintaining customer privacy and trust while being owned by the tech giant.

"We want to reaffirm our commitment to your privacy head-on," he wrote "At eero, we have always believed everyone has a fundamental right to privacy, especially in their own homes, and we take this extremely seriously."

An Amazon spokeswoman said in an email statement that the deal "changes nothing for customers, especially how we are treating their privacy and security."

Those comments come after some customers raised concerns about the acquisition when it was announced last month. Eero had previously existed as a standalone company that developed a strong reputation for protecting consumer privacy. But joining Amazon caused worries about how consumer data could be collected under new ownership and if that data may be combined with information Amazon already has about its customers.

Weaver's lengthy comments convey both how important Eero views privacy as a part of its brand and the heightened concerns consumers now have about how tech behemoths are collecting their data.

Weaver said Eero collects user data to improve its Wi-Fi services. That data includes network status, assigned IP addresses and signal strength. He added that Eero doesn't and never had the ability to collect user browsing data.

Going forward, he said Eero will explain to its customers what data it's collecting and giving customers control over that data. The company, he said, will continue to work to minimize the data it can access.

The Eero deal is part of Amazon's continued effort to control more aspects of the connected home, with the help of its Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streamers and Ring video doorbells.