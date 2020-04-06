No toilet paper? No problem: Save 10% on a Tushy bidet

Tushy

I'm going to dispense with (nearly) all the potty jokes, because, let's face it, they've been done. In fact, bidet-maker Tushy is leading the charge, with poo-poo humor across its website, packaging and even installation instructions. That leaves me free to regale you with my tail -- er, tale -- of spraying water on my bum instead of using toilet paper.

You remember TP, right? It's the essential product that, mysteriously, people began hoarding weeks ago, despite the fact that there were no shortages beforehand and there's been no global increase in pooping since.

But is it really essential? In many countries that are not this one, the bidet is a common fixture. And given the current situation, we might just be headed the same way. Before this, I had zero interest in the product category. Now, I'm bidet-curious. And so I sat down on the job of testing a Tushy, and brought you a deal in case you'd like your own seat: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can with promo code CNET10. That can land you a bidet for as little as $80.

First things first: Make absolutely sure you use the link or button above, because if you just type tushy.com into your browser, you are not going to end up at the right place.

The company loaned me (and I doubt it'll want it back) a Tushy Spa, which is a step up from the Tushy Classic in that it supports both hot- and cold-water lines. I never got around to connecting the hot water, for reasons I'll explain below. Thanks to reasonably clear instructions, I was able to get the bidet installed in about 15 minutes.

So, how does it work? After you've taken care of business, you gently twist a knob and whoosh! A cold, clean spray hits you right in the poop-chute. The temperature is bothersome only for that first shocking second or two; I found I didn't really mind it, and I'm pretty averse to all things cold.

That said, it's weird. My brain is hard-wired to reach for TP; I feel like it'll be weeks before I instinctively do otherwise. And after using the bidet, it's hard to tell whether it did an effective job because I don't have visual evidence. Sorry, gotta delve into the gross part for a minute: After the first few times with Tushy, I followed up with some TP in order to, er, spot-check. Those tests came back negative -- meaning I was squeaky-clean -- every time except once. But what had I done differently that one time? I'm not sure.

Indeed, I have a few lingering questions. How long am I supposed to use the thing? Ten seconds? A minute? There doesn't seem to be a clear answer. Next, should I be moving my bum a little bit in order to achieve greater, er, coverage? Again, not immediately clear.

As for the hot-water aspect, unless you have a tankless water heater, getting a warm stream would require you to run the hot water for a minute or two before sitting down -- a pretty big hassle I don't think most people would welcome. Plus, depending on your bathroom layout, there could be added plumbing challenges, and possibly some drilling as well. As noted above, I'm fine with cold-only; I'm not going to bother with the hot hookup.

Learning experiences aside, I will say that it makes me feel cleaner overall down there, and that I can indeed use less TP because it's just a pat-dry situation. I believe some folks also keep a stack of washcloths close at hand for that very purpose.

Bottom line (heh): I've heard from a bunch of folks who are total converts, who never want to go bidet-less again, but I'm not there yet. So far I like it, but I don't love it. Maybe I just haven't gotten over the weirdness. I will say that TP costs money and consumes a considerable number of trees; a bidet can pay for itself pretty easily and is definitely better for the environment.

Your thoughts?

