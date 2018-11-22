Nintendo/Screenshot by Morgan Little/CNET

Looking for an excellent deal on the Nintendo Switch? Lucky for you, Black Friday deals are here. Most are contingent on you wanting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but that's not a problem -- it's a fantastic game.

Here's the deal: you get a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe when you buy the Switch at Target, Walmart, Amazon or Best Buy, all of which will be selling it at the regular $300 price. Granted, the game is a $60 value, so if you were planning to buy it anyway, it's not unlike getting the console for $240.

Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 8:04 a.m. PT.

For now it's a five-way tie, with GameStop getting the extra advantage if you buy in-store (see below) -- but it's already sold out online. But keep checking this post, because we'll be updating it if and when we spot a better deal. (If you already have, share it in the comments!)

Note: As of Thursday morning, Amazon and Target had stock available online. Other retailers are already sold out online, but often restock throughout the day. Keep checking back.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart Deluxe and another $50 on top CNET screenshot But, if you pick up a Switch at GameStop starting at 9pm ET Wednesday, you get an additional bonus. By purchasing the Mario Kart Switch bundle at GameStop, you get an additional $50 store credit, no questions asked. That's almost a new full-priced game, or a bundle of excellent downloadable titles, just for getting the same bundle you'd pick up elsewhere. (Current SOLD OUT online.) $299.00 at GameStop

Nintendo is having a couple of non-Switch bundles for the holidays as well. The Super Mario Maker Edition of the 2DS will be available at all the stores the Switch bundle can be found. The bundle includes a Mario Maker-themed design, with the game preinstalled.

Then there's the Nintendo Labo bundle, which you'll find exclusively at Best Buy.

Nintendo Labo Bundle: $99 (save $51) Sarah Tew/CNET The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (typically $80) and the Labo Variety Kit ($70) can be purchased together at Best Buy for $99 from Nov. 4 to Dec. 1. The Robot Labo Kit is also $20 off if you purchase it alone. See at Best Buy Nintendo Labo Review

Finally, note that Nintendo is having a digital online only sale for many of its games, too.

